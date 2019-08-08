MoDOT Names Motor Carrier Services Director

JEFFERSON CITY – Jerica Holtsclaw, has been named director of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Motor Carrier Services division. The division administers registration, fuel tax, permit and safety programs for Missouri’s motor carrier companies.

Her appointment was effective August 1.

Holtsclaw most recently served as the planning and programming coordinator for MoDOT’s Transportation Planning Division, a position she’s held since September of 2017. She has worked for MoDOT in a variety of capacities, including design liaison engineer, design support engineer, project engineer for the Safe & Sound Bridge Improvement Program, senior project reviewer, district utilities engineer for the Central District and senior highway designer. She has also worked in engineering positions for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and McClure Engineering Company.

Holtsclaw brings a diverse work background and proven leadership to her new role. She has served on numerous statewide teams throughout her career, including the Governor’s Operational Excellence Team and MoDOT’s Local Public Agency Strategic Vision Team and Fleet Team.

“Being a 4-H leader, I live the motto ‘To Make the Best Better’ and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to use my diverse background to develop our employees and deliver outstanding service to our customers,” Holtsclaw said.

Holtsclaw holds a degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. She and her husband, Brent, who works for MoDOT’s St. Robert maintenance facility, have one daughter, Maci. The family resides in Dixon and is active in 4-H.