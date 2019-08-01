Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update

Missouri gas prices have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations. Gas prices in Missouri are 3.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri is priced at $2.12/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Missouri and the national average going back a decade:

July 29, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 29, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

July 29, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 29, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

July 29, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 29, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

July 29, 2012: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

July 29, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

July 29, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 29, 2009: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City – $2.46/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

Topeka – $2.51/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.

St. Louis – $2.70/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

“Average gasoline prices have been on cruise control the last week, falling gently for the second straight week as oil prices remained largely in check as we enter the final month of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even with Iran’s escalating activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a large draw in U.S. oil inventories, oil markets weren’t able to push higher, suggesting there may be more downside in the weeks ahead. Concerns still abound over a the lack of a China/U.S. trade deal as talks get back underway this week, but by and large, motorists can expect to see little organized movement at the pump in the week ahead, and barring any new situations, we should be able to cruise into the fall months without a major hiccup in prices.”