Missouri State Wins Award for Support of Veteran Employees

By University Communications

Missouri State University honors veterans daily. The Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program recently recognized this value.

Missouri State will be honored at the Top 30 Missouri Employers Awards dinner Aug. 9 in St. Louis. It recognizes the university’s support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

Dr. Kip Thompson, who is currently deployed to Honduras, submitted the nomination. He depicted the university’s military-friendly environment.

He noted several examples:

Support of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act Veterans Day activities, including the community breakfast and Taps Project Communication from university throughout deployment Retention of position, salary and benefits Dedicated Veteran Student Center



“We’re hitting the mark,” said Clif Smart, president of Missouri State. “We resolve to assist military personnel – whether faculty, staff or student – because it is the right thing to do.”

Missouri State is among the 135 semifinalists nationally. Up to 15 of those employers will receive the Freedom Award in a ceremony at the Pentagon this August.