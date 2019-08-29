Missouri State Graduate School Enrollment Continues to Increase

By University Communications

When classes began on Aug. 19, 20,330 students were enrolled through the Missouri State University Springfield campus.

Graduate student enrollment set a new record, increasing by 3% over last fall to 3,746.

Missouri State starts the school year with a higher level of classification in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The university moved up from the “master’s colleges and universities” classification to the newly added “doctoral/professional universities” classification.

Over the last eight years, while college enrollment has dropped nationally by more than 9% and in Missouri by more than 11%, enrollment at Missouri State in Springfield has increased by more than 17%.

Missouri State is the only public university in Missouri that has had enrollment growth each of the last five years. The university had the largest total enrollment growth of any public university.

Students are graduating earlier due, in part, to decreasing the number of hours required to graduate from 125 to 120.

There are a smaller number of continuing students, following the graduation of the largest class ever in May.

The number of students graduating from high school is lower this year.

Fewer adult students, age 25 and older, are going to college.

The number of students attending Missouri community college has decreased by almost 19%, which decreases the transfer pool.

“This isn’t a surprise to us,” said President Clif Smart. “We’ve been aware of the projected decline and have planned proactively. We continue to stay focused on long-term enrollment growth and on programs that increase access to high-demand fields.”

Late registration will continue on the Springfield campus through Aug. 23. Registration in high school dual credit courses and other special courses will continue through early September.

Official enrollment reports will be based on enrollment at the end of the day on Sept. 16. Reports should be available Sept. 18.