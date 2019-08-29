Missouri State Fair Fiddle Contest Winners

Competitors placing in the Junior Division of the State Fair Fiddle Contest are the following winner: 1st – Tanner Marriott, Ava; 2nd, Preston Marriott, Ava; 3rd, Baylee Sidden, Holt; 4th, Audrey Neel, Hillsboro; 5th, Riley Buttress, Summersville; and 6th, Elijah Baker, Birch Tree

In the open division of the fiddle contest, first place was taken by Junior Marriott, of Ava, Mo., far right. Second was awarded to Trustin Baker, Birch Tree; 3rd, Adam Barton, Springfield; 4th, Joe Fedrizzi, Dearborn, and 5th, Justin Booher, Columbia.