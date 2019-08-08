Missouri S&T Announces Honor List

ROLLA, Mo. (August 5, 2019) – Missouri University of Science and Technology recently announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Qualifying for the Spring 2019 honor list is Michael Sparnicht, of Ava, Mo., a freshman studying the field of engineering.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students. The campus is located in Rolla, Missouri.

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.