Missouri REALTORS® July Market Statistics Report

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of July.

During the month of July, 8,211 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.7 billion, and homes sold at a consistent pace in July, staying on the market for an average of 47 days. That’s 3 days additional when compared to July 2018. The median sales price continues to increase and was approximately $178,500. That is a 6.3 percent increase compared to July 2018.

Additionally, interest rates decreased in July and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.77 percent in July; down from 3.80 percent in June. By comparison, the interest rate in July of last year was 4.53 percent.

Visit Realtors Market Statistics to view a full report of the data, including additional resources and information.