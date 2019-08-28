Missing Child’s Body Recovered

Approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 27, 2019, three–year–old Vivian Fitzenrider walked away from her residence at 2584 Oakview Lane in Mountain Grove, Missouri. An extensive search was conducted throughout the night by over 200 first responders and citizen volunteers. The search was concluded at 7:12 a.m. on August 28, after a marine enforcement trooper discovered the child’s body in a small pond near the residence.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death is being conducted by investigators of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Mountain Grove Police Department, and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.