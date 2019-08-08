Michael Lloyd Hammon passed away June 27, 2019, at the age of 64, in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, MO, of congestive heart failure.

Mike was born September 30, 1954, in DeQueen, Arkansas, to Verla Dean Ellis and Calvin Warren Hammon, both deceased.

Mike is survived by a son, Dalton Ray Hammon, of Ava, MO, a daughter, Katie Dalene Hammon, of Mansfield, MO, two brothers and four sisters: Joe Hallmark, Anny Latham, Lorrie Hallmark, Les Hallmark, Jr., Becky Hallmark and Nita Hammon.

One brother, Thomas Hammon, is deceased.

Mike was a long time resident of Douglas County and had retired from Emerson Electric in Ava. He loved to fish and hunt and had many close friends.