Members Appointed to the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force

JEFFERSON CITY –– This week, Governor Mike Parson appointed seven members to serve on the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force. This task force was created by Executive Order 19-13 for the purpose of identifying ways to curb rising healthcare premiums and increase access and competition in health insurance markets for all Missourians.

The following individuals have been appointed by the Governor:

Andrea Croley, Co-Owner, Croley Insurance, Springfield, MO;

Coni Fries, Vice President, Government Relations, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas City;

Gary D. Fulbright, CFO, Citizen’s Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, MO;

David K. Hill, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, United Healthcare;

Nathan T. Landsbaum, Plan President and CEO, Home State Health Plan, Inc.;

Kandice K. Sanaie, Regional Director, CIGNA;

Angela Brown, MPH, Acting Chief Executive Officer, St. Louis Regional Health Commission.

Also serving on the committee are Senators Paul Wieland and Bill White, and Representatives Jon Patterson and Justin Hill. Chairing the Committee is Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

The task force is responsible for identifying and developing concepts that will result in significant innovation in the Missouri health insurance market. These concepts may be used to develop an innovation waiver application under Section 1332 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (42 U.S.C. Section 18052) as amended.

The Chair shall submit a report to the Governor specifying the Task Force’s recommended course or courses of action to obtain a Section 1332 waiver.

The task force will convene for its first meeting on August 8thin Jefferson City.

About the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration

The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DIFP) is responsible for consumer protection through the regulation of financial industries and professionals. The department’s seven divisions work to enforce state regulations both efficiently and effectively while encouraging a competitive environment for industries and professions to ensure consumers have access to quality products.