MDC Waterfowl Reservations Open Sept. 1

Changes to reservation system for managed waterfowl hunts start this hunting season.

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds waterfowl hunters that its pre-season reservation period to apply for managed waterfowl hunts will run Sept. 1-18 with results posted Oct. 1.

MDC will offer 50 percent of daily hunting positions for managed-hunt areas through online reservations. Of the 50 percent of spots through online reservations, half will be for pre-season applications and half will be allocated during a weekly in-season application period. The remaining 50 percent of spots will be held for hunters who participate in the daily morning drawing, called the “poor line.”

In-season weekly drawings will take place on Monday afternoons with a seven-day application period that opens the Tuesday before and closes the Monday of the draw at 3 p.m.

Successful applicants of both pre-season and in-season reservation will be notified of their pill numbers after the weekly in-season draw for their hunt date. This change will allow reservation holders to know before they leave their home if their randomly generated number will enable them to be one of the first, middle, or last parties to pick their hunting location. Only one member from each hunting party will be allowed to draw a number.

Due to spring flooding, the following four MDC conservation areas will not be available for pre-season waterfowl reservations: Columbia Bottom, Marais Temps Claire, BK Leach, and Bob Brown. MDC is still determining whether these areas can open for in-season reservations.

For more information on waterfowl reservations and to apply starting Sept. 1, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov and search Waterfowl Reservations, or visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-waterfowl-draws/waterfowl-reservations directly.

Missouri residents and qualifying non-residents can apply online for a reservation to guarantee them an opportunity to hunt on a specific day on a specific area. Successful applicants will be notified via email or text message after the draw.

All applicants for waterfowl reservations must have their required permits to apply, and their Federal Duck Stamp to hunt.

Residents and nonresidents can also arrive at a managed waterfowl hunting area the morning they wish to hunt and wait in line for the possibility of getting a hunting spot through the poor line.

Residents and nonresidents can hunt with a reservation holder and hunting parties are limited to a maximum of four people.

Hunters with disabilities need to apply to use ADA hunting blinds through the online reservation system during the same timeframe as the preseason application period.

MDC offers managed waterfowl hunting on more than a dozen conservation areas specially managed with a focus on wetlands. MDC also offers open waterfowl hunting on other conservation areas. For more information, get a copy of MDC’s 2019-2020 Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest, available where permits are sold, or online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/migratory-bird-and-waterfowl-hunting-digest