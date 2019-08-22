MDC Offers Women’s Handgun Workshop in Houston Sept. 1

The workshop will include safety, operation and techniques of shooting semi-auto and revolver handguns

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a handgun workshop for women Sept. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Big Piney Sportsman Club in Houston. Travis Mills, a MDC outdoor skills specialist, said there’s no cost for this event, participants should be 16 or older and they should register in advance by Aug. 27 online at https://bit.ly/2GECzsf.

“Women’s handgun shooting is one of, if not, the fastest growing shooting sports,” Mills said. “This event will be a fun and safe afternoon of learning and shooting.”

The program will include safety, operation and techniques of shooting semi-auto and revolver handguns. All equipment will be provided, including guns, ammunition, targets, and eye and ear protection. Participants are urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. No open toed shoes are allowed. Personal handguns are welcome as long as the participant ensures it is unloaded and cased. Those bringing their own handgun will need to provide their own ammunition.

After a short lecture session, the group will practice shooting at paper and steel targets. Mills said there will be a “steel challenge” course available to shoot after participants gain sufficient knowledge and build confidence throughout the class.

Register in advance at https://bit.ly/2GECzsf.

For more information, contact Travis Mills at (417) 255-9561, ext. 4756, or travis.mills@mdc.mo.gov to learn more about other Ozark regional events on MDC’s website at mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents.