MDC and Partners Present a Native Grass Pasture Walk Aug. 23 for Ozark County Landowners

Landowners will tour a native warm season grass stand and learn how to ensure their own success.

OZARK COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), as well as other conservation and agriculture groups, are partnering to offer a Native Grass Pasture Walk in Ozark County, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Directions will be given when participants register in advance. At the workshop, landowners will learn about the benefits of native grasses for grazing and walk through a native warm season grass stand to learn establishment and management techniques that will help to ensure success on their own land.

“Landowners who are not incorporating native grasses for grazing can see a summer slump,” said Christin Byrd, MDC private land conservationist. “In the summer, they can see slowed fescue growth, scarce quality forage during droughts and the heat of the season, which can be a problem for their cattle.”

Byrd said not having native grasses on the farm can also be a problem for wildlife, and the overall health of the land, so problems can be solved by learning how to make native warm season grasses work for livestock operations.

Hosting organizations include MDC, National Resources Conservation Service, Ozark County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the University of Missouri Extension. To register or for more information, contact Christin Byrd at the USDA Office in Ava at (417) 686-5043. Reservations must be made by August 22.

For more information on how to make conservation work on your land go to mdc.mo.gov/property.