Marvin Walker, 84 years, 10 months, 29 days old, of Mansfield, Missouri, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with his family by his side.

Marvin was born September 26, 1934 in Ava, Missouri to Martin Vanburen and Dorthy Lorene (Potter) Walker.

Marvin was retired from working as a Heavy equipment operator in Construction and also worked for the Douglas County Road Dept. and was a hard working farmer his entire life.

On May 13, 1954 Marvin and Annabelle Thomas were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with three children.

Marvin was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He loved his tractors and working in his shop. Marvin’s joy was working with his sons on the farm. Most of all he enjoyed the family get-togethers. After his retirement, he and Annabelle went to south Texas for 19 winters to enjoy the warm weather and trips to Mexico. Together, they enjoyed square dancing and country music. Marvin and Annabelle were known for selling fireworks in Ava and Lousiana. He was always ready for a new adventure.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Sherry, three brothers, Lester, Lee, and Cecil Walker, two sisters, Agnes Stinson, and Okeema Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Annabelle, his children and their spouses, Dennis & Loneda Walker and Jim & Peggy Walker, all of Mansfield, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jason, Jarrod, Amanda, and Cory Walker, six great grandsons, and one great granddaughter, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Marvin were Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fair View Cemetery on U Highway. Visitation was prior to service on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Lyle Wright. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.