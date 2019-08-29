Mankin / Singleton Reunion Held in Jeff City August 10

By Karen Singleton Heatherly

On Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, the families of Mankin / Singleton met at Ed and Jo Storey’s residence in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The following attended:

Faye Singleton Krider, Steve Krider, Kathy Krider Lockwood, Randy Lockwood, Evelyn Singleton Cantwell, Cindy Heath, Logan Rhodes, Johnny and Marty Singleton, Kim and Mackenzi Raymond, Kellie and Wyatt Stephenson, Ed and Jo Storey; Mitchell, Angus, and McCoy Holmes; Larry and Karen Singleton Heatherly, Teresa and Rich Glenn; Shirley, Floyd and Rick Smith; Wilma and Debbie Zismer, Atti Moore (Debbie’s granddaughter), Sue Zismer, Bobbie and Jennifer Zismer.

The book on Grandma Mankin was on hand so the group could review, and for those who wanted to order a copy, go to the website to order.

A good time was had by all, and it was nice to have a lot of the younger generation in attendance.