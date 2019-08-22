“Manage Your Risks” Class for Ranchers in Marshfield Sept. 10

MARSHFIELD –– University of Missouri Extension in Webster County will host a “Manage Your Risks” class from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Sept. 10 at the Webster County Extension Center, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield.

The cost is $10 per person, and a meal will be provided by Stokes Agency.

To register or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 417 859-2044 or visit the office in person.

Class attendees will learn how to manage risks and reduce loss by evaluating their insurance needs and determining if they need additional tools to reduce their risks and remain profitable during difficult times.

The class will meet for one session and focus on (LRP) Livestock Risk Protection, (PRF) Pasture, Rangeland & Forage insurance, (DRP) Dairy Revenue Protection and other risk management tools.

“Managing your risk in a bad situation can reduce profit loss and stress,” said Kyle Whitaker, County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment.

