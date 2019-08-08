Locals Sentenced During Circuit Court 

During Circuit Court Law Day on August 6, Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wade states the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

Lesley Parsons, 31, Mansfield, received seven years in prison per the long-term treatment program for violating his probation. He was on probation for receiving stolen property. The original case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Aaron Taber, 24, Ava, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and stealing. The sentences will be through the Department of Corrections long-term treatment program. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Andrew Bradshaw, 33, Norwood, received four years in prison for violating his probation for failing to pay child support.

Daniel Wier, 20, Ava, was ordered to serve a 120-day court ordered detention sanction with the Department of Corrections for violating his probation. He is on probation for tampering with a motor vehicle. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary Haden, 44, Ava, received five years in prison per the 120-day institution treatment program on two cases for possession of methamphetamine. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 76 criminal cases on the docket. Six felony guilty pleas and five probation revocations were entered. There were five failure to appear warrants issued by the court.