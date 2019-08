Vern and Kathleen Deatherage, of Ava, Mo. participated in the 9th Annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival car show last week on August 9-10. The Deatherage’s entries included the 1965 blue Chevy El Camino, shown above, and the 1954 Chevy 3100 displayed below. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is an annual event held in downtown Springfield, and each year, the car show boasts over 600 vintage and classic car entries.

