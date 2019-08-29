Local Residents Chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Douglas County

The Shannon family has been selected as the 2019 Farm Family for Douglas County. In the photo above from left to right, are J.D., Shyann, Weston, and Shannon Shannon; back row dignitaries, from left to right, Marshall Stewart, Vice Chancellor for MU Extension & Engagement, & Chief Engagement Officer, UM System; Blake Hurst, President, Missouri Farm Bureau; Nikki Cunningham, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Christopher Daubert, VC and Dean, MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Christine Chinn, Director, Missouri Department of Agriculture; Ted E. Sheppard, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; and seated, Lowell Mohler, Missouri State Fair Commissioner.

AVA, Mo. –– JD and Shannon Shannon and family of Mountain Grove were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day, Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Shannon family was selected as the Douglas County Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Douglas County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes JD, Shannon, Weston (4), and Shyann (2).

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Shannon family owns and operates a 600+ acres, cow/calf pair operation in Vanzant and Drury. In addition to the farm, the couple owns Shannon Auctions providing farm, estate, real estate, and consignment auctions. JD has enjoyed auctioneering since he was a little boy. He has auctioneered for Douglas County Livestock Sale Barn for several years. With his parent owning the barn in Squires and previously in Mountain Grove he has learned the ropes of the sale barn lifestyle from a very young age. It is a lifestyle he appreciates.

Shannon is a real estate agent for United County Real Estate in Mountain Grove. She grew up on a dairy farm north of Mountain Grove. Weston attends Mountain Grove Pre-school.

The Shannon family is a member of the Cold Creek Cowboy Church in Ava.

According to JD and Shannon, “Our kiddos play a huge role in why we do what we do. Our future for agriculture is very important, especially for our kids. They have spent countless hours in a tractor baling hay, hauling cattle, feeding calves, and been by our side while we work cattle. We think it’s very important for our kids to be involved in every aspect of our farming operation. Our farming is teaching our kids responsibility, respect, kindness, hard work, faith and to leave things in better shape than you found it.”

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.

This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the City of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families,” said Wolfe.