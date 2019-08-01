Local Firefighters Recognized for Achievements

Local firefighters were recently recognized for completing the Fire Service Instructor 1 course. They are, shown above, from l to r,: Nikki Hammett, E.D.C.V.F.D.; Chris Hammett, E.D.C.V.F.D.; Brian McFarlin, Ava Rural VFD; Adam Hammett, E.D.C.V.F.D.; John Stanton, Dora VFD; and Roy Crouch, E.D.C.V.F.D. Those recognized but unavailable were: Alex Fourman, Ava Rural VFD; Anthony Carmichael, City of Ava; Doug McQueen, City of Ava VFD; Ian Woodward, E.D.C.V.F.D.; Derek Wilkerson, Goodhope VFD; and Matt Jenkins, Goodhope VFD.

During the Douglas County, Mo., Fire Chief’s Association meeting held on Thursday, July 18, twelve local firefighters were recognized for completing the Fire Service Instructor 1 course sponsored by the Association.

During it’s initial development, the Douglas County Missouri Fire Chief’s Association conducted a risk analysis assessment, and the study showed training was a critical need for the group.

Throughout this past year, with an Assistance to Firefighters Grant offered by FEMA, the Association has provided training seminars and classes. The Firefighter 1 and 2 class was completed in January this year.

Most recently, however, twelve firefighters completed the Fire Service Instructor One class. The National Registry Emergency Medical Responder class is slated for August 1, and a Fire Service Instructor Two class is scheduled for this fall.

These programs are assisting the Douglas County group in facilitating their own training academy. The goal is to bring training in-house and eliminate dependency on outside agencies for training.