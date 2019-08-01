Recently, Deana Parsick, owner of Tax Diva, in Ava, Missouri, above left, had the opportunity to meet IRS Commissioner Charles Retting, right, during a private invitation-only reception. Held in Chicago, Parsick was attending an educational tax seminar that coincided with the special reception. Parsick said “this is one of those cool moments in a tax accountant’s life.”
Home Awards&Honors Local Diva Meets Top IRS Official
Ava
clear sky
65.7 ° F
68 °
63 °
93 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
77 °
MDC Announces Changes to Waterfowl Reservations for Fall Hunting
Photo courtesy MDC Get a copy of MDC’s 2019-2020 Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest, available where permits are sold. Changes to managed waterfowl hunts will...