Local Diva Meets Top IRS Official

Recently, Deana Parsick, owner of Tax Diva, in Ava, Missouri, above left, had the opportunity to meet IRS Commissioner Charles Retting, right, during a private invitation-only reception. Held in Chicago, Parsick was attending an educational tax seminar that coincided with the special reception.   Parsick said “this is one of those cool moments in a tax accountant’s life.”  

