Listeners can enjoy eleven more weeks of live music every Thursday night at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava. The lineup includes:

Aug. 1 – Sharry Lovan

Aug. 8 – Finley River Boys

Aug. 15 – Red Bridge

Aug. 22 – High Strung Oldfield

Aug. 29 – Cross Country

Sept. 5 – Lee Trio

Sept. 12 – Possum Trot

Sept. 19 – Bob Courtney

Sept. 25 – Backyard Bluegrass

Oct. 3 – South Wynn

Oct. 10 – Bob Hammons