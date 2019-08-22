Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Aug. 12– Last week was a good week for me. I was surprised and very happy to have a good time with my two nieces and hubbies, Sue and Denny Miller from Michigan and Vickie and Buzz Thompson, all of whom I had not seen in a long time.

We reminisced and laughed about the good old times at Mimi and Earl Coulter’s and caught up on one another’s lives.

Joe’s family became my family and I loved them all, especially grandpa and grandma Paddy and Daisy Taber. She was the typical woman of her time, a true hillbilly Ozarkian, tobacco chewing and all, even her name!

I also had a phone visit with another niece, Vickie Prock, whom I treasure beyond words. She often calls and visits and she is my hair dresser, so I see her when she cuts my hair.

Also, my daughter, who has always been by my side through thick and thin, Karen, helps me with too much and I love her, even if she did nothing at all except be my daughter and soul mate. And Karen does have many friends and a family who love her and appreciate her independence and honesty in telling it like it is. Some people maybe don’t like her honesty sometimes, but they know she “hits the nail on the head.” I love you Karen, and so do many more.

I had a visit with Joe, my grandson, who will soon be working for me as caregiver and doing necessary work. He will be here Thursdays and Fridays, because Robyn is now getting social security and giving up two days a week. Robyn has worked for me six years and we get along very well. She is another niece and I love her very much.

Oh, and I must not forget my good neighbor, Larry Warrick, who visited me recently. I may have already reported the visit. We go back a long way and we talked about our years with my husband, Joe.

And my daughter, Kim, with my great grandson, Bobby, comes often and came recently for a few days. I greatly look foward to their visits and I love them also. We are close, even though she was her daddy’s girl. Kim likes outside work and was a horse lover, so she worked with Joe a lot. She was a barrel racer and won many awards.

But all my kids had horses and won often at quarter horse shows. They are all precious to me.

So it seems as though my news this week is all about me, but also my visitors and the love we share.

I still have to call others for news.

I talked with my sister Jo, but we talk almost every day. Anyway, she had her son, Chris and granddaughter Kelly Jo with Jo’s great grandchildren Wyatt and baby girl, Grace. Jo had never seen Grace but she has Wyatt who she enjoys very much.

And Vickie, her good right hand girl, who comes often, has been cleaning house and Vickie mows Jo’s yard.

Also Mike, her son-in-law, has been there at Jo’s recently. Mike is always available when Jo needs him. She says she couldn’t do without Mike and Vickie’s help and their visits. Jo gets lonely.

She has Randall come when he is off “that old truck” and has time, and she comes to quilting club when she feels good. Jo is like me, she does not drive much –in fact, hardly at all, even though she still has her truck and can drive, but not on the highway.

Jo had grandson, Cody Prock, and Rachel and boys come for a visit recently. And sister, Jean and Jim Frye, came one day to visit and to see her new furniture. Also, a good neighbor and friend, Brenda Tucker, who lives at the foot of the John Brown Hill was at Jo’s for a welcome visit. Brenda and Marlin are very good to Jo, and much appreciated.

Jean Frye just called with the news that Kim Craig was at her house recently for a nice visit and Lem Berry visited one day to pick up his horse which Autumn has been riding this summer. Jean is expecting Jim’s sisters, Martha Lee and John and LunaBelle, Sue, and Bobby on Tuesday.

Katrice and Jamie, Jean’s daughters, with Autumn and Jayce Atchison, are expected home today (Mon.) after an end of summer trip to Branson – a good time was had by all.

Please remember the Degase Reunion will be on Saturday, Aug. 31st (the Saturday closest to Labor Day) this year and, as far as I know, at the same place. It is the building behind Town & Country Supermarket. Bring food and come prepared to have a good time with family and friends. And don’t foret a craft for the chance to win something from a relative (keepsakes sometimes) as an exchange is made. Hopefully, I’ll see you there.