Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Aug. 5–Not much to report from Little Creek. I had Kevin, Donna, and Joe visiting me Saturday evening before Kevin had to leave on that old truck. I know it must be a hard, lonesome job, but the only thing to do to pay the bills. Everything keeps getting more expensive and our kids have so much to deal with in this new world, where my generation lived mostly off the land, and my grandparents lived almost entirely off the land.

I remember my grandmother, Ma, and my mom’s big (and I mean big) gardens and often a truck patch also. We kids helped, because Ma and Mom gardened together, and canned for winter together.

Ma’s cellar was the neatest and the shelves were full. It was a cool, happy retreat for me and I remember my time there vidvidly. The cellar also had a bin full of potatoes to last until new potatoes in the spring. We helped pick up the potatoes behind Daddy and his horse as they turned them up. That was the worst job of the garden and we also helped pull the big old onions and tied them in bundles to hang and thoroughly dry, a more pleasnt job.

Now when canning time came, we helped clean jars, some of them half gallons, and we broke beans and hulled peas, beets (pickled), sweet potatoes, carrots, kraut, and even cleaned (picked after scalding) chicken, and canned sausage, which was enjoyed.

Of course our resourceful ancestors grew pigs into 500-700 pound hogs, which were butchered for the meat and very importantly, the lard. They had a smokehouse where the meat was cured and prepared to hang. There is nothing like slicing into a cured ham which was served with red-eyed gravy and big, good biscuits with homemade butter, and homemade molasses which was purchased from a sorghum farm.

Daddy was the lard cooker in our family and Mom was the one to cut off every bit of the fat for rendering. Daddy had Ma’s big, iron kettle, which he placed over the fire. The lard had to be tended to, so as not to scorch and so it turned white and beautiful.

We wonder why they lived long lives with all the things we can’t eat any more. Very simply said, they worked it off.

What a difference in the way we lived then and now.

My family lived in a time (when my kids were little) nearly as my parents and grandparents lived.

We milked 75-100 Holsteins –my job and Karen’s, when she got old enough, and so we had our own milk and butter.

We had huge gardens and I canned lots of good stuff. We also butchered hogs and Joe cured them and we filled cloth tubes full of sausage to cure and smoke. We had big equipment to help that our ancestors didn’t have and we didn’t keep chickens other than little banties which laid all the eggs we needed. The kids had to hunt for eggs every day and only gathered the freshly laid eggs because the banties set on the nest and brought in little chickens.

But we raised chickens for butchering and always seemed to have enough fried chicken for the family and hay hands.

I washed clothes on a wringer type washing machine and hung clothes to dry on the long clothesline because I had a husband and 5 kids to keep clean, as well as to feed. I wonder now how we did all that we needed to do to survive.

My husband was always busy because he planted fields of corn to fill the corn-crib and other field jobs. We put up hay for the winter and filled silos, which were long ground silos that were dug and smelled good when the contents started to sour. That was feed for the milk cows to last, along with the hay, until winter was over. So Joe didn’t have any time for the milk barn.

Our kids had chores to do every evening. They had plenty of play time also, but they learned to work. Kim and Karen raised the calves and they had too many to remember when they were all fed on the bottle and so they clipped clothespins on each one’s ear. That was their idea. Karen helped me in the barn and house and Kim more often helped Joe. The boys had hard, manly chores, which I don’t remember clearly, but they worked – even Kasey Burr. He was petted and spoiled by all of us. He didn’t grow up to be too spoiled. We miss our Kasey.

Before I close, I must share this cow story.

One summer, we had a drought and the ponds dried up almost, just mud left. The milk cows waded out and got mud on their udders and some got mastitis. We couldn’t have the milk put into the tank. The vet gave us medicine and we had to dump the milk, of course, until he told us they were safe to put on the milk line. Karen and myself wondered how we could be sure to remember the cows to be saved until last. We found the perfect solution. Joe’s reflective fuschia tape he took on elk hunting trips to Colorado. We tied the tape on the proper cows, a good many of the herd.

Well, in a very short time, we noticed the tape had tightened with the skin over the tape, and the tails were ready to fall off, which they did, and we ended up with nearly half of the 100 cow herd with no tails.

We dreaded Joe finding out and decided to clam up when he did. Joe finally noticed and couldn’t figure out what caused the stub-tailed cows. He asked everyone what the reason was, but Joe died, not ever knowing what had happened. We laugh now about the problem we had, and solved.

Just reminiscing and I hope you enjoyed this story.

Late news, Larry Warrick, my dear friend, came by and we had a most enjoyable visit. We have been neighbors for many years and we never run out of things to remember and current events also. He told me that he missed Joe most of all the people who left us too soon. I appreciate him for telling me his memory of Joe. And he must know that Joe valued his friendship just as much.

Please remember the Degase Reunion will be on Saturday, Aug. 31st (the Saturday closest to Labor Day) this year and, as far as I know, at the same place. It is the building behind Town & Country Supermarket. Bring food and come prepared to have a good time with family and friends. And don’t forget a craft for the chance to win something from a relative (keepsakes sometimes) as an exchange is made. Hopefully, I’ll see you there.