Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

July 26– I will once again write for the paper of news, and wherever my pen takes me.

We all appreciate our green fields so far, and soon, into August. We had a good spring, with good old fashioned rains and our summer has been enoyable with many family get togethers, and now in the past week, nice cool weather. The Lord blesses us and we are thankful for all his many blessings.

How have you my readers, spent the summer? I will read about some of you in your news items which I enjoy so much. You all make the paper the best. I appreciate all of you at the Douglas County Herald for making it the best, and for deciphering my handwriting and all you do for the county.

My week has been a good one with my sister, Jo, and my niece Vickie visiting one evening. I surely had a good time with you both and I love you to pieces.

And love also to my granddaughter Leann and boyfriend, Josh, who came for a good visit, catching up since I hadn’t seen Leann for quite a while. I appreciate you always calling me grandma which makes me loving 11 grandchildren.

And my daughter Kim and great grandson Bobby came and spent several days with me and family and friends. We all gathered at Greg and Karen’s for hot dogs and hamburgers and many tables full of food to celebrate the 4th of July and Kasey’s birthday. We all missed Kasey’s enthusiasm for this time of year, and we miss him all the time. When Kasey was 4 years old, we had him a party on the Bald. His Aunt Mima and Uncle Earl and many of his cousins from Michigan were present. We had food and many fireworks. As we were going home, Kasey said, “That was the best birthday a kid ever had.” Our family has never forgotten and he had many memorable birthdays, and so we gather in memory of sweet Kasey. We are grateful for the kids for providing a good place, the food, much of it, and for the hard work and all you do, and all the cooks, both men and women. I hope we can do this next year.

Kim and Bobby are coming Saturday. I am so looking forward to the weekend in which we have places to go and things to do.

Jo enjoyed Chris and Wyatt spending last weekend with her and with Vickie helping her clean house and Mike for much. She told me she didn’t know what she would do without them.

Jean and Jim have a daughter, Katrice, visiting from Louisiana. Katrice and Tim recently moved there and Katrice likes it there and she says the people are very friendly and down to earth. They have made several friends and they go to Jimmy Swaggart’s church.

She and Jean have been cleaning house. They plan on going to the All Class School Reunion Saturday. Tony and Landon are coming Saturday.

Congratulations to Greg and Karen on their 14th anniversary. That is a good record and I wish many more anniversaries.

I appreciate Sue Hartgraves for encouraging me to write my items. This is my letter to you. I send loving thoughts your way.

I enjoyed making it to Quilt Club Wednesday. All members were present except Colleen. Hoping you come back. We miss you very much.

We have both quilts done with one hemmed and one to hem. This will be the last of my generation to receive quilts. These two will go to Wayne Degase and Jim Turner when we have our reunion on Labor Day – Saturday, same place and looking forward to a big turn out. It’s not long – get your craft done.