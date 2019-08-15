Letter to the Editor

Bragging Rights

This is to congratulate Chad and Jennifer (Williams) Lamb for their success in getting the 62 class reunions together and getting it in the Guiness World Book of Records. Awesome! Awesome! Awesome!

I am very proud of you guys being your aunt Wilma Jean (Williams) Hampton. I saw Chad on TV. He is so handsome – looks a whole lot like Donald Williams, his dad, who is Wilma (Williams) Hampton’s brother. Jennifer is also handsome. Their mother Lou Aid Williams is also, and so was Donald. I congratulate you guys again for doing such an awsome job! I really was proud of you guys doing this.

-Wilma J. Hampton, Ozark, MO