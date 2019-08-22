Kenny Thompson Arrested for Failure To Appear

On August 17th, Cpl. Dewayne Butterworth of the Ava Police Department arrested Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Thompson on a warrant for Failure to Appear for Assault.

Mr. Thompson was transported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department where he posted a $100-00 cash bond.

The warrant for Thompson’s arrest came after his failure to appear at any of three court dates relating to charges of harassment and third-degree assault from December 21st, 2018, when he allegedly called and texted city officials multiple times and left threatening messages.

Mr. Thompson is the former owner of the Ava Thrift Store, located on the Ava square. He recently ran for election as Mayor of Ava, until admitting to having a prior felony conviction and withdrawing from the race.

His next court date is yet to be determined.