JBrothers Grand Re-Opening

Mindy Johnson/Herald

JBrothers True Value (formerly Cooper Lumber) at 1115 Springfield Road in Ava recently celebrated its Grand Re-opening with a ribbon cutting, cookout and giveaway. (Above, Left to Right) Richard Sturgeon, Judy Shields, Betty Ridenour, Amber Browning, Shane Weaver, Elizabeth Cruz, Julian Allen, Joshua Browning, Owners Rick and Laura Fenoff and children, Abigail, Joseph and Josiah Fenoff, Bob Sorenson, Sarah Harden with girls Dana and Lydia, and Brad Lohuis.

(Below Left) Sarah Cox won a dartboard and accessory kit. (Below Right) Toby Sheppard won a Craftsman barstool.