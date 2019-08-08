It’s Never Too Late to Go Back to School

By University Communications

If you are 62 or older and you have dreamed about going back to school, you’re in luck.

Senior citizens can sign up for Missouri State University’s fee waiver program, MSU 62, and have their required student fees waived.

“This program shows MSU has a vested interest in lifelong learning,” said John Hall, adult student services academic advisor. “Faculty and traditional-aged students benefit from the life experiences and perspectives that these students bring to the classroom. Likewise, MSU 62 students learn new skills and perspectives in connecting with new generations.”

Want to register? Here’s how

Registration for the fall 2019 semester is 9:00 a.m. – noon Aug. 16 in the Meyer Alumni Center hospitality room.

Eligible students can register for one class per fall and spring semesters. Student tuition and service fees are waived. Students must pay special course fees, parking fees (if needed) and purchase required textbooks and supplies.

Courses are offered based on seats available. Participants can search for open classes on the class schedule search.

Forms necessary for registration are available at the time of registration or by contacting adult student services. Bring photo ID.