I – 44  Between Marshfield and Strafford and Short Section of Greene County Route D East of Springfield Set for Traction – Improving Pavement Treatment

Work scheduled to start Aug. 12.

GREENE, WEBSTER counties – A project to add a high-friction pavement treatment to selected curves on Interstate 44 between Strafford and Marshfield and a shot section of Greene County Route D east of Springfield is scheduled the week of August 12, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Drivers can expect nighttime lane closings where crews are working. Lane closings can be expected between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Crews could work Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights to make up work missed due to weather delays.

Short sections of I-44 will receive a special pavement treatment to help improve traction at curves.

Here’s a look at the project:

• Eastbound and westbound lanes three miles west of Webster County Route B east of Strafford between Mile Markers 92.4 and 93.4

• Westbound I-44 two miles west of Route 38 east of Marshfield between Mile Markers 99.2-98.9

• Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) west of Missouri Route 125. The work on Route D will take place during daytime hours and drivers can expect one-lane traffic with a pilot vehicle and flaggers directing drivers through the work zone.

Truesdell Corporation Midwest of Jefferson City is doing the work for a low bid amount of $550,000.

The work is scheduled for completion by November 1. However, the contractor plans to have the work on the roadways completed by early to mid-September.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.