HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We have enjoyed the warmer weather, getting outside, and sitting in the gazebo. Our flowers are so lovely this of the year. I can’t seem to get my article in on time, so if I miss anything you have done in our home, I’m so sorry.

Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry are here for morning church music followed by Bible reading with Tom. We are so thankful to have these wonderful volunteers in our home.

Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School. They always do a great with Bible study. In the afternoon, Mt. Zion Church was here for services and they did a great job. I was visiting my mom, and I really enjoyed the church services.

Monday morning, Bro. Don and Sister Misty Lunn did Bible Study for the residents along with Mike Burris. They studied baptism and had several interesting discussions about the subject.

Bingo was called in the afternoon followed by trivia.

Tuesday morning, Joy Duncan was here and the craft group made apples for the bulletin boards. Joy and the residents enjoyed having homemade breads for a treat while making the apples. In the afternoon Evelyn Harper called bingo for the residents for Hospice Compassus followed by Nifty Nails with Robbie Stephenson.

Wednesday morning, we studied about the history of the United States. And in the afternoon, Amy Goldsmith from Three Rivers Hospice called bingo for our residents. And Bro. Mike Brazeal did a Bible Study with residents.

Thursday morning Shine was here and LeAnn and Glen Dale played up a storm for our residents. The residents sure enjoyed listening to this group.

In the afternoon Kristen Johnson called bingo for the residents and the residents love for her to call. She has done a great job this summer helping out with residents.

Friday morning, the 1st Sonshine Group was here for a morning of music and laughter. We love this group. In the afternoon, bingo was called by Rachel Prock and Connor Prock. They have totally spoiled our residents rotten. We missed Caden as he was under the weather.

Saturday morning August the 3rd, the marketing team set up at the Moch building for their annual health fair. A lot of people were out to the Fair. Back in the building Norma and Lola were doing Saturday morning Church activities and Bro. Tom did the Bible Reading.

Sunday morning Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School, and Gentry Church was here in the afternoon. We are grateful for all Churches who volunteer their time for our residents.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home. They are: Robert Ralph, Robert Turcott, Paul Smith, Sue Turley and Raymond Johnson.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Esther Pickle and Harvie Mackey.

Congratulations to Cheryl Emrick on getting to go home this week.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.