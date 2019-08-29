Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Aug. 2 – We went to the reopening of the hardware store. Spent money there and at the grocery store and got home out of the heat. We did see Alice Nelson at the reopening event. She had a rough spring. The flu bug and things going on. But she looked and acted like she felt good.

Aug. 2nd was my Dad’s birthday. We sure have missed our loved ones that are no longer with us.

This year is going by fast. They say Christmas in July. But it won’t be long until the real Christmas time in December. The stores sure start decorating early.

The butterflies and hummingbirds are getting fueled up for their long flight. Our martins left. We had a lot of them. The high waters in our lakes sure messed fishing up for us.

Friday, Jerry Nelson and his dogs, Lady Bug and Trump, were out riding in his side-by-side.

Saturday James and I visited Rex and Shirly Halcomb. James helped him with a chore.

We went fishing recently, and we sure didn’t catch a boat load, but James caught some. I got skunked. But when we fished some from the bank, I pretty well held my own. I sure wish the water would get down to where we like to fish.

Happy birthday wishes to James’ sister, Kathy. She and her kids and families are planning some time together for her birthday celebration.

School starts soon. It seems like it sure is early. Some kids are happy; some not; some won’t care either way. Jena Guerin is ready She and some family and friends enjoyed the water park recently.

Aug. 5th – it seems like the rain is going around us. James told Tom Stevens the bugs in the garden drowned on the first and now they are sunburned. It could be worse. We sure had some very nice tomatoes and cucumbers. And the corn was good. It had a real good flavor. My beans did not do very well.

Aug. 10th – Saturday we attended the Goodhope Fire Department’s meeting at Goodhope. We hope we never need their services, but one never knows. In a fire, our buildings probably would be gone by the time they get here. But they might keep it from spreading. And in a drought, you worry about fires. But mainly is the help they do when one is having a medical problem or an accident. Accidents on the place, or on the highway. They help save lives. And help direct traffic when wrecks happen, plus the medical assistance they do. I would hate to see it close out. They always could use your support and prayers.

Our nephew, John Siler, is on the board. And we had a nice chat with him and some other folks. Glad Benda Reed is still on the board. A big thanks goes out to the board and the fire fighters. Stay safe.

Aug. 16th– James and Linda Orick and Rex Halcomb visited Junior Halcomb. Betty, John, Connie and David had to be in Springfield. Springfield got a good rain. We got three-tenths. But were sure were glad to get what we got. Great for August.

Aug. 15th John and Connie Siler visited James and Linda, and Connie visited during the week and got some garlic for pickling. She has canned and frozen veggies from her garden.

Connie and her granddaughters, Adalynn and Amaris enjoyed the Appreciation Day at her daughter’s boutique.