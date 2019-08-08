Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Thursday was a nice day other than being rather warm. We went down to Garrison and visited Bub, Blayze, and Blakey Payne, and Bub’s mom, Tammy Payne and her dad, Gordon Jones.

They had been helping Russ, Kim and Stevie Jones move into their new home. The Dustin Burkhart family bought the Jones’ place they moved from.

Tammy’s son, Bub and family vacationed on Colorado. He said snow is still on the mountains out there.

Adalynn and Amaris Siler spent a few days with grandparents, John and Connie Siler. The girls and Connie visited her parents, Junior and Bety Halcomb. The girls parents were celebrating their anniversary in Branson. Happy Anniversary to them.

Sun. July 28, James preached for Jon Mitchell at Eastern Gate Church. Good to see Danny Thomas and grandkids. He testified and said he told a guy about being saved where James was pastor, at White Oak and being baptized. They were at the lake and the grandkids wanted to come to the country church. They had been there before. They enjoy Larry Hutchinson’s tractors. Anyway, they came and James was preaching that Sunday. So I guess we were surprised to see each other. Danny is my second cousin His Dad, Gordon, was killed in an auto accident and he was pretty small, the best I remember.

Jerry Nelson enjoyed fireworks with his family at Swan during the Fourth. His granddaughter, Lacey and friend, went to church with him on a Sunday night.

Recent visitors of Rex and Shirley Halcomb were her brothers, John Phillips, Dale and Paula Phillips. The Halcomb’s nephews, David Halcomb, and John Siler, John’s son, Brad, John’s grandson, Keagan Evans, and Daniel Stafford.

Dale and Paula Phillips visited James and me on July 12th. They had come home that evening from Joplin. They had spent the night visiting friends of theirs.

We dug our potatoes and they were really nice this year. There were some big ones. We rotated them in our garden and some had water that stood on them. If they keep, we will have enough for winter. We found several rotten ones.

Saturday, James and I visited Junior and Betty Halcomb. We had some extra veggies. They have a very pretty garden. Connie got it out late due to the rains. But it sure looks like God is blessing them. Junior and Betty like to watch it grow and yield. It’s hard giving up things one used to do. David, their son, plowed it.

Larry and Wanda Hutchinson have been enjoying the summer at Castle Rock.Their family and Hazel Maggard and her daughter, joined the family. They went to Kimberling City the night before the 4th and enjoyd the fireworks. Wanda called us Saturday to remind us of the celebration of the 4th at Eastern Gate Church.

Radford McGinnis is moving in the house by the Feed Bag. We chatted with him Saturday at Ava. He and Ashley attended Garrison Church while James as pastor, for a while. He baptized both of them.

Sunday, July 7th, we attended Eastern Gate Church. They had a good service. And they celebreated the 4th with fireworks, food and singing Saturday night, July 6th. I know the wildlife, dogs, cattle, and etc. are glad its over. They probably thought hunting season opened. Lots of fireworks going off in different directions.

I like Larry and Wanda Hutchison’s tractor decorations. Tony & Linda Stillings also had a tractor display. Also someone had a tractor with the bucket raised with the flag on it. I like displays like that. I think we take our freedom for granted. One day, things will probasbly change. Things are changing before our eyes.

Jerry Nelson’s kids and grandkids visited him during the week.

Talked to my niece, Shelley Parham remember her brother-in-law, Ed Murray in your prayers. Ed & Vickie’s son, Scott of Arizona, is coming in for a visit. Shelley recently visited her mom Lyn Halcomb in Council Grove, Kansas. She is having some dental work done. So Shelley goes back and forth from Wichita to Counci Grove helping care for her mom.

By the next time I write, the dog days of summer will be gone.