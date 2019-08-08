Harvie Floyd Mackey, 86 years, 9 months, 21 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on July 31, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with his loving family by his side.

Harvie was born October 10, 1932 in Rome, MO in Douglas County to Louie Bertan and Norma (Floyd) Mackey.

Harvie was a Korean Veteran and served his country with the U.S. Navy.

On March 25, 1956 Harvie and Roma Ellison were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with three children, Danny, Suzanne, and Sheila.

Harvie was a retired poultry farmer and also did work as a truck driver for Welton and Gray in Ava. Harvie was a Christian. He enjoyed watching the Christian Broadcasting Network and he and Roma loved to go to the McClurg Jam and jig dance. Harvie loved Blueglass music. He also enjoyed attending auctions in the Ava area. His joy was being with his family.

Harvie was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Timothy Brian Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Roma of the home in Ava, three children, Danny Mackey and Suzanne Mackey Evans both of Ava and Sheila Gray of Mtn. Grove, MO, his brother and wife, Kirby & Mary Mackey of Ava, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Harvie were Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery with Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Navy. Visitation was prior to service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love Offering. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.