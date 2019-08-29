Harold Lloyd Blair Sr., 88 years, 9 months, 2 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on August 27, 2019 at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.

Harold was born November 25, 1930 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert and Vesta Golda (Sexton) Blair.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Ava. His cremated remains will be laid to rest near his mother, Vesta Sexton Blair in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.