Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. McFarland and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson: finished the Book of Esther. Bro. John presented the lesson. Esther was a brave woman to stand for the Jewish people and to save many lives. She earned respect from the King and trusted in God to open the door at the appropriate time to complete the work God had laid out before her.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected. Offering and prayer collected by Bro Russ.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. We’re in the book of Ephesians chapter 4. Sunday morning was about the maturity in Christ and time to stop being children in our faith. God’s plan is birth, growth, maturity. So many Christians are born again and have some growth but have never reached maturity. The mature Christian is a believer with a mission, a builder of other believers, and has a Bible basis for every belief. We need to be renewed in the Spirit of our minds, put on the new man, labor to give to those in need and always be kind one to another.

Let’s examine ourselves for the marks of maturity in our personal lives. In what areas are your greatest needs for growth? Let’s help one another on the road to Christian maturity. Renewing our minds to be like Christ can change YOU and in turn changes others around you to make the world a better place to live in. Can we join together and become a larger group of mature Christians? Read Ephesians chapter 4 to see what the Bible states about a mature Christian and how you align with the word of God.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. is our next church singing. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.