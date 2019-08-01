Happy Home – Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro Mac and Sister Sharon. The Sunday School lesson covered the struggles Nehemiah went through to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Bro. John presented the lesson. Announcements were given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ were collected. The offering was collected and prayer given by Bro. Mac and Bro Norman.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. We will be going through the fruits of the spirit going through each one discussing scripture to be able to apply each one to our daily lives. The morning message “The Fruit of the Spirit — LONG-SUFFERING” Galatians 5:22-23. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. No one wants to suffer whether it be long or short, but as long as we are alive we will face suffering. Let’s think of Noah and the suffering, ridicule he must have gone through building the ark for God. Long-suffering with illness, death, children, and everyday life, but we have to remember that God is right here with us. 2 Peter 3:9

The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering toward us – not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. The Lord himself is suffering along with us in all we do. He loves us and He suffers right beside us. Look to the Lord for all your concerns and trust in the comfort of the Holy Spirit each day.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle praying for our nation, our prayer list, for those in our congregation that are sick and for each other. Specials for the Lord were sung by Sister Juanita, Bro. John, Sister Margaret. The evening message “The Fruit of the Spirit — Kindness.” Who has kindness today? The Bible lists at least 107 Acts of Kindness from the Old Testament through the New Testament. We as humans have to learn this act of showing and having kindness; it is not something we are generally born with. We are a self-centered, all about me and my wants and needs rather than considering others. If we could only show a little more kindness this world would be a better place to live in. Kindness is reaching for a can on the top shelf for someone that is not as tall as you are. Kindness is offering to carry out groceries when a mom is struggling with 3 children. Kindness is a smile, a kind word, a penny paid forward, or buying the next person’s lunch without them knowing it was you. Kindness is giving up your favorite seat to allow someone us comfort. Matthew 19:26 But “with God, all things are possible. We need to allow God to show how to be kind to one another because only through Him is it possible for us to live in a kinder world.

Time is now to allow Christ to comfort us during our long-suffering and to help us be kind to those we don’t know. Through all this we will draw closer to the Lord and become more like Him and just by the leading of the Holy Spirit we may lead someone to Christ. Even during our long-sufferings we can still be kind to others, but it has to start with you and me.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. also Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

We have Vacation Bible School starting 31 July through 3 August in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m for Kindergarten to Eighth grade. We hope to see you then. Mark your calendars.