Ha Ha Tonka State Park Hosts Row with a Ranger

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Aug. 5, 2019 – Join Missouri State Park Rangers at Ha Ha Tonka State Park for Row with a Ranger at 10 a.m. Sun., Aug. 25. This event allows people of all ages to experience the joy of kayaking. Rangers will provide information on Ha Ha Tonka State Park and nearby attractions as well as information regarding Lake of the Ozarks State Park, which is located approximately 20 minutes from Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

This course is not an instructional course but rather an informative easy-going trip. Experience is not required, and equipment will be provided to attendees with no charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they prefer, as long as they provide a kayak, life jacket and paddle.

There is limited space between 10 to 12 participants. Attendees can sign up for this event on the park website at mostateparks.com/park/ha-ha-tonka-state-park. Meet at the Ha Ha Tonka Spring Access Parking Lot.

In the event of severe weather, rangers may postpone or cancel the event.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.