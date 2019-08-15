Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow

SEDALIA, Mo. – Macie Wolf, daughter of Gregg and Miranda Wolf, is the exhibitor of the 2019 Grand Champion Market Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Macie is from Reeds, and is a member of the Avilla 4-H Club. Macie’s prize-winning Crossbred market barrow weighed 262 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow honor went to Mackenzie Mawson of Archie. She is the daughter of Rodney and Kay Mawson and is a member of the Archie FFA Chapter. Mackenzie’s Crossbred market barrow weighed 270 pounds.

On Aug. 17, both Macie and Mackenzie will sell their market barrows in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, which will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The entire auction will be broadcast live by KMMO radio online; and by KRLI radio online and on their FM station 103.9FM; on KMZU radio online and live updates on their FM station 100.7FM. The auction will also be live on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page.

Through the generous support of YIA sponsors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair is able to award scholarships each year to Missouri youth. Last year, forty $1,500 scholarships, one supreme $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere/Sydenstricker Genetics, and one $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters were awarded to youth across Missouri. Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded 648 scholarships totaling $648,000.

A complete listing of the 2018 YIA sponsors is available on the Fair’s website.