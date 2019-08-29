Gifts of Warm Recognition and Appreciation

J. W. Jenkins of Ava, above, center, had an early surprise for his 80th birthday when he received a beautiful patriotic quilt made by his youngest sister, Karla Roller, above right. J. W.’s daughter, Melissa Eller, above left, embroidered the label for the quilt. The quilt signifies his honorable service in the U. S. Navy from 1957-1976. Also present for the luncheon was his wife, Sharon, sister Sue Berry, and Will Eller. J.W. is also retired from the U.S. Postal Service, as a rural mail carrier.

Related