Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Friday morning, Aug. 16th– I will try and write a little for the paper this morning. It is drizzling a bit. We need a good rain.

Last Friday night, Sirena (Melton) had a late birthday party at her house for her son Cole’s 15th birthday, which was on Aug. 3rd. Those attending were Bertha & Dean Scherer, Jonah’s mom and stepdad, Sarah (Jonah’s sister) and her family, Janet and Katllyn Smith, Karin and Doug Fredrick, myself, two of Cole’s friends from school, Sirena, Jonah, Luna and Hope Melton, Cole and Isabell Bradshaw. Sirena had a baked a delicious chocolate cake.

Then Saturday night, thanks to my cousin Paul Uhlmann, I got to go to the Skyline picnic. I saw a lot of old friends there.

Carol Wise visited Sunday with Ann Collins. Eddie Irby visited her also one day.

Bertha Scherer visited me, I think it was Tuesday morning. Then Kirk visitied awhile, and then Angie Wilkerson has stopped by a couple of evenings, which really pleased and surprised me.

Ann Collins is spending a few days in Cox hospital. She is having difficulty breathing. Please pray for her.

Also, I heard that Vicky Dooms has had knee surgery. She and Larry weren’t at the picnic.

My granddaughter Hanna Griffith is leaving today for Moberly. She is going to spend tonight with Debbie Hutchison, then go on to Kirksville tomorrow. Her classes at college start on Monday,

Jimmie Hurst, my nephew who lives at Success, had an accident in the log woods yesterday. He suffered some broken ribs and a concussion, but he is home walking around this morning.

Enough of this scribbling. Pray for the sick and be good to your neighbors and God Bless until next time.

Our thought for today:

Beginning today, I will more readily give thanks to God.