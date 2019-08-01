Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

July 25 – Thought I’d try to think of some “news” to write this afternoon. This is a pretty nice day for midsummer with a nice breeze from the east, but we are getting dry here around Gentryville.

I’ve had a nice break this past week and it’s back home now for awhile.

Jamie (my oldest granddaughter) and Devin Snodgrass, Bailee, Lauryn and Hayden came down from Moberly, the 13th and spent Friday and Saturday nights. We stayed at Brush Creek all day on Saturday and then I went home with them on Sunday and stayed until this past Saturday. My daughter Debbie Hutchison brought me home.

On Sunday, all three of my daughters were here, Patty Stephens, Tracy Griffith, and Debbie. We went and visited Ann Collins awhile Sunday evening. Debbie went back home on Tuesday.

Ada Beard and Ann Collins went to the beauty shop one day last week and also went and visited Katie Riley.

Roy and Pam Couch visited Ann Collins late Sunday evening and he mowed her yard.

I was so sorry to read of the passing of Earnie Banks and Jerry Turnbull. My sympathy to their families.

We’ve had a bit of people not feeling good around here: Don Haney, Nova Moss; and I understand Armon Stewart has been in the hospital also. Get well wishes to all of them.

Bertha Scherer visited me this morning. Then, late this evening, Trish Russel visited me.

Birthday greetings for August go out to Cole Bradshaw on the 3rd, Lora Mae Massey on the 17th, Brenda (Hirst) Gibson (one of my nieces) on the 21st; also Sandy (Hancock) Stewart on the 21st; my daughter Patty Stephens and Cannon Chambers have the 28th.

Our thought for today: God’s constant presence gives me confidence to face my fear.

The Missouri River is sure living up to its name this year; it is sure Big and Muddy at Jefferson City, still flooded in the river bottom. The soccer field where Shelby used to play soccer is still under water.

Shelby and Erie had Debbie and I over for dinner Thruday night while I was in Moberly. We were at Jamie and Devon’s several days with the girls and Jamie made potato soup one evening. I love her potato soup.

July 26 –Since I didn’t mail my news yesterday, I’ll add a little to it today. Don Haney got to come home from the hospital today, one of his and Kathy’s daughters is here with them.

Bertha and Dean Scherer made a trip to West Plains today.

I was sorry to read of the passing of Mrs. Carol Genet-Boeddekker (the Dogwood Correspondent). My deepest sympathy to her family. Although I didn’t know her personally, I felt I did by reading her items.

Thought for today: I want to live a life wothy of God’s great love and sacrifice.

Until next time, take care and God bless.