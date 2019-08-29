Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Aug. 18– Opening morning service was Joie Welker. In our Sunday School class, we saw where Isaac in his faith prayed to God for his wife Rebekah to have children and God answered his prayer. The Christian who prays only for himself needs to reevalauate his own relationship with God.

Our special song was by a quartet of Wendell Deo, Janice Young, Brenda Hampel and Rod Welker.

Remember all the prayer requests, Delores Young, Gary Snowden, Pete and Joanne Lawrence, Beverly Tetrick, and others brought up before the Lord.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Joie Welker and, after the singing Friday night, cake and food was served.

A good crowd attended the singing and some of the singers were Rod and Joanne Welker, Kevin and Charlotte Reich, a quartet of Ronnie and Sue Thomas, Wanda Casady and Rod Welker, Rod Humbyrd, Narvil Tetrick, and the closing song was by all the Welker children, Joie, Rod, Gary, Sharon, Gina, Wanda and Sue.

Pastor Comer’s morning service was from Romans Chapter 15. The God of Hope will fill you with joy and peace and He will get you through what comes your way, so let the Lord reign in your life.

I saw a bobcat close to our front porch the other morning, but I hear Janice Young has a family of copperheads living under her shed. I think I will take the bobcat. Sunday morning that was the talk of the morning.

Aug. 25 – Opening our morning service was Joie Welker. Happy Birthday wishes went out to Wes Hampel. Special song by Rod Welker and Wanda Casady. Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord. Some were Romona Henning, Jeannie Miller, Mitch Allison, Wes and Brent Hampel, Beverly Tetrick, Pete Lawrence and others.

Our sympathy goes out to Alexis Wilson’s family in her death.

The Singing McCunes Group will be singing Sept. 15th at the 11 a.m. service at Gentry Church. Everyone is invited to come and hear them.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Revelations 21. It’s up to us to step through the door of heaven; all things will be cast away. Our names will be in the Book of Life and sealed by the Holy Spirit. It will be good to hear the words “Come in You Good and Faithful Servant.” We have overcome evil of this world.

In our evening service, our special song was by a quartet of Gina Martin, Sharon Welker, Joie and Rod Welker.

A few from Gentry attended the singing at Happy Home Church Saturday night.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was also from Revelations. In this new heaven, we will be in the presence of God. He that overcometh shall inherit all things. The Bible says these words are true and faithful.