Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening with prayer, in Sunday School class, we studied about Isaac and Rebekah who were examples for us by the Lord to enable each of us to be faithful instruments in fulfilling his purposes.

Special song was by Bill Comer.

Some of the ladies from Gentry plan on attending the Methodist All Women Christian Conference August 17th, 11:30 a.m. at the Ava Methodist Church.

August 16th will be our third Friday night singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterward and August 18th will be our third Sunday dinner so bring a dish.

Marilyn Bazel was surprised Monday when she was given a party celebrating her 95th birthday at the YMCA in Seymour where she does water aerobics. She attends church at Gentry, and is the mother of Brenda Hampel.

We had as our guest speaker, Keith Moore from the Gideon Ministry for morning service. They do wonderful work and carry out this message in 107 different languages and to 200 countries, so they have an extended missionary group.

In our evening service, our special songs were one by Bill Comer and one by Charlotte Reich.

Pastor Comer’s message was from John Chapter 10. We are in a battle of the flesh and the Holy Spirit. We have the Holy Spirit within us, but the most important part is listening to it. We should always be open to his voice.