Gentry – Charlotte Reich

In our Sunday School class, Abraham was given the test of faith with Isaac. For him, fearing God was a matter of utmost trust. Abraham knew God would provide a sacrifice. What faith he showed.

Happy birthday wishes went out to John D. Welker and Cathy Cornett. Special song was by Ramona Henning.

August 4th at 2 p.m. Gentry will be singing at the nursing home.

Our sympanthy goes out to the Delbert (Dale) Montgomery family, Dale was a faithful servant and attended Gentry Church.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord. Some are Jeannie Miller, Robin Nagel, Ramona Hening, Marilyn Bazel, Narvil and Beverly Tetrick, and Sharon Welker who is facing shoulder surgery and others.

Wayne and Pam Henderson from Independence visited with us and we attended the memorial service of Chuck Graves last week and we also attended the All Class Reunion of all who graduated from Ava High School held Saturday at the football field. A huge crowd attended.

Sunday afternoon, there was a baby shower for Sadie Terrill at Gentry Church.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Philippians Chapter 4. Be content where God puts you. He will meet your needs, whatever you face in life and when you know God, you have already won the vicory. He helps us if we do what God wants us to do.

In our evening service, our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker. Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Phillippians Chapter 4. The peace of God which passeth all understanding shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Do not fret and worry about situation. Always ask God for His help.

Remember our Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. and our choir practice at 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte and Kevin Reich and Johnnie and Beverly Duggins from West Plains attended the memorial service Monday for Darrel (Travis) Ledbetter at the Branson Bible Church in Branson.