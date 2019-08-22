Genealogical Conference in Springfield Sept. 6 – 7: Registration Due Aug. 24

Ozarks Genealogical Society will host its annual fall conference, “The Uncivil Civil War” September 6 & 7 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Campbell, Springfield, Missouri.

Friday evening session will begin at 7:00 p.m. with author Tim Ritter who will present “Civil War Reenacting: History, Research and Smelling Badly.”

Saturday sessions begin at 9:00 a.m. and include: “Military Records Available at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield” Library” with Alan Chilton and Jeff Patrick; “Accessing Military Records Using Fold3” with Stacey Franklin, Midwest Genealogical Center in Independence, Missouri.

During lunch, reenactor Charlie Dischinger will present “The Common Soldier.”

At 1:15 p.m., Michael Price, Springfield-Greene County Library associate, will present “From Service Records to Regimental Papers: Tracing Your Civil War Ancestor” and at 3:00 p.m., “Exemptions and Exceptions: Why Your Ancestor Did Not Serve in the Civil War” will be led by John Dougan, Missouri State Archives

Registration is due by Saturday, August 24. The cost is $55 for non-members, and $50 for OGS members. The fee includes all sessions, lunch, door prizes and a digital syllabus. Registration after August 24 is $60 for all registrants. Walk-ins are welcome but lunch will not be provided.

Lineage Societies and area Historical and Genealogical Society representatives will be present plus several exhibitors including White Elephant Table and used books for sale.

For more information or to register, go to OGS website: www.ozarksgs.org; www.facebook.com/ozarksgs; or by mail.