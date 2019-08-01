Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

July 21– Church started Sunday morning with prayer by Brother Mitchell Catrone. Ronnie Epps taught the Sunday School lesson “Nehemiah’s Prayers.” Nehemiah 13:1-31 The congegation sang several songs. We had special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram, Raymond and Naida Haden. Sue Wright, Annabelle Walker and Diane Strunk and Sandra Anderson.

Brother Lyle Wright brought the message. 2 Corinthians 11:1-12, 1 Corinthians 2:1-16, 3:16, 6:11. The closing prayer was by Raymond Haden.

Sunday night opening prayer was by Philip Butterfield. The congregation sang several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram. Brother Lyle Wrght brought the message from Acts 4:11-18 and Hebrews 4:16, 13:5.

Raymond Haden offered the closing prayer.