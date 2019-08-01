Franklin Apprehended,  County Deputies Shoot Ava Man  

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

According to information released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, Cody Franklin, 32, of Ava was apprehended by police in Warrensburg, MO. Franklin faces charges of assault and armed criminal action for shootings on the morning of July 16 which injured two victims, one a juvenile. He will be held without bond in Douglas County.

In a separate incident on July 30th, Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Vern Johnson shot Vernard Deatherage, 48, of Ava.

Deatherage, a registered sex offender in Douglas County, hadn’t completed a recent required check-in, which prompted a compliance check by the officers. He also had a probation warrant from Arkansas for Absconding.

Deputies Johnson and Nathan Long found Deatherage hiding in the bathroom of a trailer home east of Ava on Route 14. Deatherage brandished a weapon, which caused Deputy Johnson to fire a single shot.

Deatherage received a non-life-threatening injury in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the Webster County and Greene County Sheriff’s office. The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave.