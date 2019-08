De Lynn Montez, an avid seed saver for years, as well as a regular at the Ava farmers market, will give a talk on saving garden seeds on Saturday, August 17, beginning at 10 a.m. in the gazebo on the square.

Montez will talk about heirloom versus hybrid, cross pollination, seed saving techniques, seed viability and germination testing.

By saving some of the best seeds, growers will be money ahead.

Seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair, along with your questions.