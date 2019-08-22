Eula Belle (Youngblood) Lind

Eula Belle Lind, age 84, of Lincoln, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born June 13, 1935 in Douglas County, Missouri to Lester V. and Minnie Cora Luella (Duckworth) Youngblood. She married Maurice Lee Lind in Harlingen, Texas on October 3, 1955. Lincoln has been their home since 1962. She was a homemaker and stay at home mother to her five children. Eula’s passions were her family, sewing, porcelain dolls and ceramics.

Survived by husband, Maurice; daughters, Janet Scollard, Karen Lind, Rhonda and Edward Wilkason and Sharon and Robbie Smock; son, Randall and Tammy Lind; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers, TB, Bill, Andy and Wren Youngblood; sisters, Berta Mae Thompson, Tena Bristol and Wanda Jean Youngblood; grandchildren, DeWayne and Jolene Lind and many other family and friends.

Memorials suggested to The Arc (thearc.org), a change agent in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Visitation was held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln.

Condolences: lincolnfh.com